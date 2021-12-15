Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.79.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

