Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $82.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.