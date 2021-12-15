Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RadNet were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RadNet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,822,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

