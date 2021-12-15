Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.06 Million Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 78,766 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHT stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

