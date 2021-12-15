Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

