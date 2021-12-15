Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $153.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

