Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,185 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.37.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $182.19 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.24 and its 200 day moving average is $172.11. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

