Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 698,031 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698,031 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of James River Group worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $971.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

