Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $84.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.70.

TKR stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Timken will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Timken by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

