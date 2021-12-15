Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.40

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 166024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.45 million and a PE ratio of 18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

