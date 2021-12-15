TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $77,122.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,720.92 or 0.99260450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00032988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00794058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

