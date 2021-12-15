Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $15,880,800.00.

Shares of DASH traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion and a PE ratio of -43.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average of $188.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DoorDash by 53.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

