Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.69

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

