Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,177 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,926,000 after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

