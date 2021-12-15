Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 5,455 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

