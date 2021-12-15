Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

Shares of FTV opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

