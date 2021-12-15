Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average is $189.04. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

