Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $198.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average of $194.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.07 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.08.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

