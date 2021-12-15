Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $333.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $926.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.