TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.62. 813,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 196,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGS. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:TPGS)

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

