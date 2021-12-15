TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.62. 813,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 196,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.
TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:TPGS)
TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
