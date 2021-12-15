TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 78.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,498. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $903.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.88.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRTX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

