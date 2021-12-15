TR Property Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.30 (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TRY opened at GBX 479.71 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. TR Property Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 364 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 526 ($6.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.
TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.