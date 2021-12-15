TR Property Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.30 (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TRY opened at GBX 479.71 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. TR Property Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 364 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 526 ($6.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

