Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Tredegar has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years.

Tredegar stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $378.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 114.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 92,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 64.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 187.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

