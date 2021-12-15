Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) vs. Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Avalon Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 4.52 -$239.33 million ($0.05) -24.00 Avalon Advanced Materials $10,000.00 2,918.75 -$2.98 million ($0.01) -7.90

Avalon Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46% Avalon Advanced Materials -32,355.55% -3.31% -3.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trevali Mining and Avalon Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. The company was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

