Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,571,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.