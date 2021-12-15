Trias Token (new) Reaches Market Cap of $14.16 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $14.16 million and $5.03 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for $8.85 or 0.00018446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trias Token (new) alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00197419 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias Token (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias Token (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Token (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias Token (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.