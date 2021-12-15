Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.98

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.98 and last traded at C$18.84, with a volume of 54575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

