Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.