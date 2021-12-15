TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.00

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 13784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,462 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,067 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,595 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2,954.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 494,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 478,700 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

