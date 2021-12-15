TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.56. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 410,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,696. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $977.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.18.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

