True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.35

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.35 and traded as low as C$7.12. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 118,107 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNT.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.43. The stock has a market cap of C$630.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

