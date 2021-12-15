TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRUE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

TRUE stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TrueCar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

