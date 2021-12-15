Truepoint Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.50. 14,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.07 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

