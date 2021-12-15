Truepoint Inc. Invests $184,000 in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 215,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. 8,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $347.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $268,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

