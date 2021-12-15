Truepoint Inc. Purchases 4,740 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.99. 162,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,026. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.11 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.