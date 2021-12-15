Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.66. 17,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,652. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $381.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.26. The company has a market cap of $234.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

