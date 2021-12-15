Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.