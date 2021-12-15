Truist Financial Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Centene by 6.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Centene by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,318,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 190.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

