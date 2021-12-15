TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TUIFY. AlphaValue lowered TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC started coverage on TUI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $101.25.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,143. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

