Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
