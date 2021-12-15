Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 932,132 shares.The stock last traded at $16.56 and had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

