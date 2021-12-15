Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $255.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

