Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 29,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,371. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.41 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,921 shares of company stock worth $33,062,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

