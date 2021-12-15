Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,994,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $33,062,007 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL opened at $505.82 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.98 and a 200-day moving average of $484.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

