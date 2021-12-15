U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,995,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,886. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

