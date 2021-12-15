U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.