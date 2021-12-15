Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $68.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 1,471,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,189,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,452,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,583 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 469,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 195,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

