UGAS (UGAS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $639,835.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $392,716.78 and approximately $639,835.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

