UMA Price Hits $9.27 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $598.25 million and approximately $29.16 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $9.27 or 0.00019205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00200764 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,434,180 coins and its circulating supply is 64,551,529 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

