Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UMICY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Redburn Partners downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

UMICY stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

